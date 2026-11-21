Dr. Judy Wood is a mechanical engineer, a former Clemson University professor, and the author of Where Did the Towers Go?

She joins Robb for almost two hours, to walk through the photos and evidence, in her book.



She talks about why she started studying 9/11, why she says there was so little rubble, how fast the towers came down, the bathtub wall under the site, the seismic readings, steel and concrete turning to dust, John Hutchison's experiments, and the burned cars blocks away.



Chapters:

0:00 - How she started looking at 9/11

4:18 - Planes, pancaking and missing rubble

13:03 - How fast the towers came down

17:43 - The bathtub under the towers

28:53 - What the seismic data shows

38:03 - Steel and concrete turning to dust

1:02:58 - John Hutchison's experiments and the burned cars

1:34:43 - Where did the rubble go?



From The Robb Carter Show Ep. 133 (Oct 26, 2026). Full episode.

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

The long awaited “New Investigation”, read this very scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

For a 1h crash course into the destruction at the WTC watch the 9/11 Essential Guide.

For a crash course into all three sites on 9/11, watch 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Also get your hands on: ChatGPT and 9/11 - Operation Headfake: A Thought Experiment with Artificial Intelligence, Volume 1, co-authored by Dr Morgan Reynolds, and John Herold, MA. Kindle edition & a link to standard colour printed edition.

AI Reveals 9/11 - Operation Headfake Volume 2: A Thought Experiment with Artificial Intelligence.

E-Book, Standard Color Paperback, Monochrome Edition, Hardcover, Spiral Bound Edition

A number of people have asked for alternative ways to contribute by not using Substack subscriptions, so here it is. To those who did — thank you. It’s was much appreciated.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article & work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11, & “9/11 truther movement” information.

Come join the discussion on Telegram, find me on X and check out my Rumble channel.

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