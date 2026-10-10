Deconstructing 9/11 Physics

Video credit to Clay Wright - With a small addition by myself, at the end.

The video serves as an introduction into Clay’s forthcoming in depth DEW technology, hardware, software, and logistics articles coming soon on his Substack.

Also read this interesting thought experiment by Clay Wright - A Must-Read Mind Bender: Debunkers Demanded the 9/11 Weapon’s Serial Number - The Thought Experiment That Shuts Them Up.

Additional resources complimenting this video, is the stellar work LENR researcher Bob Greenter did, analyzing a WTC dust sample, which 9/11 Jersey Girl, Patricia Casazza held on to for 25 years. Bob Greenter created an online tool, where YOU, the reader can go investigate the dust sample yourself. Below full interview here.

More on the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize nomination can read here.

Below you can see Bob Greenyer presenting his findings, to Mick Harisson, the co-founder of the Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry, who Patricia Casazza lambasted, for being part of a 9/11 truth movement cover-up of the truth, of what the destructive mechanism was at the WTC, as he is one of 5 people who will be presenting “the most solid evidence” to senator Ron Johnson.

Best thing is, the truth-traitor Richard Gage, sat in on the presentation.

NONE of this new evidence was presented at their gaslighting event, Turning the Tide, NYC 2026 - That should be proof to you they are NOT interested in truth.

They might still be angry at Bob Greenyer, because he killed the thermite narrative for good, in this 2025 presentation.

T. Mark Hightower, B.S. and M.S. degrees in chemical engineering, and accumulated nearly three decades of professional experience across the chemical industry, NASA’s space program (including life-support systems, hazardous materials management, and high-velocity testing), and environmental engineering.

A long-time member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE), the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA), and ASTM International, also challenged the thermite narrative in 2011 and today, 15 years later, he’s still waiting on Richard Gage and AE911, to answer the challenge.

Why have they not answered, because they CAN’T. Bombs and thermite CANNOT do what we saw happen to the Twin Towers. Our interview.

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

The long awaited “New Investigation”, read this very scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

For a 1h crash course into the destruction at the WTC watch the 9/11 Essential Guide.

For a crash course into all three sites on 9/11, watch 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Also get your hands on: ChatGPT and 9/11 - Operation Headfake: A Thought Experiment with Artificial Intelligence, Volume 1, co-authored by Dr Morgan Reynolds, and John Herold, MA. Kindle edition & a link to standard colour printed edition.

AI Reveals 9/11 - Operation Headfake Volume 2: A Thought Experiment with Artificial Intelligence.

E-Book, Standard Color Paperback, Monochrome Edition, Hardcover, Spiral Bound Edition

The person who was helping me access funds paid to Substack, is holding my donations hostage.

A number of people have asked for alternative ways to contribute but Substack subscriptions, so here it is. To those who did — thank you. It’s very much appreciated.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

Come join the discussion on Telegram, find me on X and check out my Rumble channel.

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