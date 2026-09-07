Curt Weldon to Jimmy Dore: Read Dr Wood’s book - Where did the towers go?

Boy, what a difference one year makes. It seems Curt Weldon has taken my critique to heart this past year, after writing him, and writing about him.

Curt Weldon endorsed Dr Wood’s book, Where did the towers go? on a recent appearance on the Jimmy Dore Show. Will Jimmy Dore interview Dr Wood?

Song by Jason Page - 9/11: Questioning Memories — Anakalupto & the AI Collective

Update to the Article 22 October 2026;

Curt Weldon has been up to it again; Full interview

Also, I found that Curt Weldon is folowing me on X, and that he’s promoting the 2018 documentary - 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality, that 9/11 Planes Research was heavily involved with.

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

The long awaited “New Investigation”, is contained in this scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

For a 1h crash course into the destruction at the WTC watch the 9/11 Essential Guide.

For a crash course into all three sites on 9/11, watch 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Also get your hands on:

ChatGPT and 9/11 - Operation Headfake: A Thought Experiment with Artificial Intelligence, co-authored by Dr Morgan Reynolds, and John Herold, MA.

Kindle edition & a link to standard colour printed edition.

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as Substack does not allow for payments to my country yet.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

Come join the discussion on Telegram, find me on X and check out my Rumble channel.