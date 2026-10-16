Coronagate: Big Pharma, Switzerland, Organized Crime & 9/11

CoronaGate is a 2022 independent documentary by U.S. filmmaker Chris (Christian) Hampton of Wolf Clan Media. It was released around 4 March 2022 and circulated mainly through alternative platforms rather than mainstream distribution.

Wolf Clan Media’s own framing calls the period since 2020 a “pseudopandemic” and a “global psyop,” and describes the film as a compilation of roughly two years of research into what Chris calls “the biggest crime against humanity”, since September 11, 2001.

He also shows how many US MIC companies involved with the global psyop of CV-19, were also involved with the cover-up of the events on 9/11.

Richplanet TV (Richard D. Hall’s site), which hosted it as show 296, summarized it this way:

The film “delves deeply into the companies, individuals and families who have profited from the global pandemic scam”, and “exposes a complicated web of global power, which leads largely to Switzerland, and also to Italian black nobility families.”

It includes an interview with researcher Iain Davis (author of Pseudopandemic and a prior Richplanet guest). Promotional material also credits collaboration with Cliche Guevara.

Partial transcripts and chapter references from interviews about the film indicate topics such as the WHO’s 11 March 2020 pandemic declaration, the World Economic Forum, and the “Great Reset,” public–private partnerships, Swiss pharmaceutical firms (including Roche and related historical disputes, such as the Stanley Adams case), and alleged links among pharma, finance, and organized-crime networks.

Hampton opens by stating that “media is the ultimate tool for preserving our history.”

Hampton is an audio engineer and videographer who studied at the Conservatory of Recording Arts & Sciences in Tempe, Arizona (2014–2015). A 2018 Voyage LA profile describes Wolf Clan Media evolving from on-set sound, post-production, and music-video work into alternative-research documentaries, on topics mainstream outlets avoid.

He has also made three exceptional 9/11 related films, under the title 9/11 Alchemy.

Copies and clips have appeared on Richplanet, Rumble, BitChute, Odysee, and some YouTube uploads (including interviews with Hampton about the film, such as on William Ramsey Investigates), and now you can find it here.

Another great documentary from Chric Hampton: The Purge - Election Year: Forbidden Knowledge, Hidden Agendas, and Secret Technology

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

The long awaited “New Investigation”, read this very scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

For a 1h crash course into the destruction at the WTC watch the 9/11 Essential Guide.

For a crash course into all three sites on 9/11, watch 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Also get your hands on: ChatGPT and 9/11 - Operation Headfake: A Thought Experiment with Artificial Intelligence, Volume 1, co-authored by Dr Morgan Reynolds, and John Herold, MA. Kindle edition & a link to standard colour printed edition.

AI Reveals 9/11 - Operation Headfake Volume 2: A Thought Experiment with Artificial Intelligence.

E-Book, Standard Color Paperback, Monochrome Edition, Hardcover, Spiral Bound Edition

The person who was helping me access funds paid to Substack, is holding my donations hostage.

A number of people have asked for alternative ways to contribute but Substack subscriptions, so here it is. To those who did — thank you. It’s very much appreciated.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

Come join the discussion on Telegram, find me on X and check out my Rumble channel.

Share