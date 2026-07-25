This is an article I forgot to post.

Dr Judy Wood was recently asked by Coast to Coast Radio to come on George Noory’s show, to discuss free energy, and just before the show things got strange. But let’s work through the full timeline of events, and what happened during the show, as Dr Wood discussed with me.

Saturday April 25th - Dr Wood gets a call, asking to come onto C2C for an interview on May 13, 2006.

Wednesday April 29th - The cut off for Dr Wood to send George Noory questions and answers for the 2h scheduled discussion about “free energy”.

Dr Wood was looking forward to the discussion, after all, they’ve had her on numerous times;

9-11 & Energy Weapons Tuesday - May 3, 2011: Former professor of Mechanical Engineering at Clemson University, Dr Judy Wood discussed how the destruction of buildings in NYC on 9/11 was the result of directed energy technology, not planes, fire, thermite or bombs.

9-11 Attacks Thursday - September 11, 2014: On the 13th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, former professor of Mechanical Engineering at Clemson University, Dr Judy Wood, appeared in the first half of the show, presenting evidence that the destruction of the WTC buildings was the result of directed energy technology.

Directed Energy Technology Wednesday - April 6 2016: Former professor of Mechanical Engineering at Clemson University, Dr Judy Wood, updated her work describing the physics of the destruction of WTC buildings on 9/11, citing evidence of directed energy technology.

9-11 Alternative Theories Sunday - September 12 2021: Dr Judy D. Wood discussed directed free-energy technology on 9/11. Followed by researcher S.K. Bain on 9/11 as an occultic mass ritual.

What made the May 13, 2026 interview so strange?

Well, Dr Wood was given 4 days to work out a question and answers for the radio host, that wanted to interview her about free energy.

I was really surprised to learn that a radio show host would invite someone onto a show and you as the interviewee, have to give the host the script for the show. Strange, but that seems to be how some people run their shows.

Then after all her prep for the show, to be sure to have a good flowing discussion, about 15 minutes before the start of the show, the producer of George Noory’s show, Tom Danheiser, called Dr Wood and said NOT to talk about 9/11 at all (and had a threatening tone of voice), he then said he would call George and tell him not to talk about 9/11!

I tuned into the show, 7AM South African time, which was 1AM for Dr Wood!

Another thing that was strange, was the amount of ad breaks during the allotted 2 hour timeslot for the interview. When you remove all the ad breaks, the discussion was just over an hour of talk time… So the show averaged an ad content of 50% of the show.

This strange C2C interview, makes me think back to the “ambush” interview Dr Wood had with the PBD podcast in September 2025, where the host Patrick Bet-David, who has done shows on “free energy”, and the 1951 Invention Secrecy Act, basically played dumb to the evidence that Dr Wood presents, and one would feel he was trying to make Dr Wood look bad, as even the intro clip to their interview framed the interview in a really weird way.

Do yourself a favour and go read the comment section of the interview on YouTube, and see just how critical people are of how badly Patrick handled himself during the interview.

Read my breakdown article of the PBD interview here, and listen to Dr Wood giving the back story of the strangeness of her interactions with the PBD podcast, when I interviewed her, Dr Morgan Reynolds, and 9/11 Planes Research, in March 2026.

During the interview, Dr Wood started to talk about Benjamin Franklin, and it seemed that George Noory couldn’t even handle that! He goes speechless, then decides it’s time for ads.

Why is Benjamin Franklin important?

- EXPERIMENTS AND OBSERVATIONS ON ELECTRICITY, MADE AT Philadelphia in America, BY Mr. BENJAMIN FRANKLIN, AND Communicated in several Letters to Mr. P. Collinson, of London, F. R. S. In the year 1751 - source

53. Metals are often melted by lightning, tho' perhaps not from heat in the lightning, nor altogether from agitated fire in the metals. — For as whatever body can insinuate itself between the particles of metal, and overcome the attraction by which they cohere (as sundry menstrua can) will make the solid become a fluid, as well as fire, yet without heating it: so the electrical fire, or lightning, creating a violent repulsion between the particles of the metal it passes thro', the metal is fused.



54. If you would, by a violent fire, melt off the end of a nail, which is half driven into a door, the heat given the {49}whole nail before a part would melt, must burn the board it sticks in. And the melted part would burn the floor it dropp'd on. But if a sword can be melted in the scabbard, and money in a man's pocket, by lightning, without burning either, it must be a cold fusion.

Interesting to note, I also touched on this, during my interview with Jerm Warfare, in 2024.

It becomes clear that Noory does not know how to shut Dr Wood down from talking about the history of “Free Energy.”

Also, Noory kept hopping from one subject to the next. As a polite guest, one could hear how Dr Wood tried to join him… but then he changes the subject yet again.

When he was being silent and you heard DEAD AIR on a radio show, one can only wonder if he was listening to the producer in his ear, instructing him again, regarding what topics Dr Wood was NOT to cover.

This is a rather interesting take on podcasters and influencers. (4 minutes)

We saw the same thing with Tucker Carlson…

You may remember Tucker Carlson’s recent 5 part 9/11 series, he said something like, “Whatever you do, don’t look at DEW”, and the camera showed “DEW” in his search bar.

Also be sure to read my 5 part series, covering each of Tucker’s 9/11 series’ episodes, where I break down all the disinformation, and diversions, of each episode. Start here.

One by one, it seems someone is owning various podcasters.

Is it the shadow government, the intelligence agencies, that are getting nervous, seeing the DOW is no bragging about their new toys they can play with?

And should not be mentioned as being the destructive mechanism on September 11, 2001?

Be sure to read my article - D.E.P.S. - Directed Energy Professional Society, as you’ll be surprised to hear who the members are, and how they tie into 9/11.

I think that is why the producer, Tom Danheiser, called Dr Wood in such a panic 15 minutes before the show was to start. It isn’t about truth; it’s about providing content that will maximize listeners. Richard Gage gets way more airtime in the alternative media space than Dr Wood gets, as she does not have a “PR firm” behind her asking podcasters to have her on. Hell, Richard Gage did 84 podcasts in 2024 alone, and be sure to read my article: Revisiting 2024 - A most successful 9/11 disinformation year.

You may remember Jesse Ventura really supported Dr Wood, and had Dr Wood on his “Conspiracy” TV show. Watch it here. After that, his producers refused to air that episode for a while, then cancelled Jesse’s TV show. Below is Jesse Ventura’s book review;

So, even though the producer said Dr Wood could only talk about “Free Energy”, on the show, he forgot to tell Dr Wood that she couldn’t talk about Benjamin Franklin or “cold fusion”. Interesting that neither of those topics qualify as “free energy.”

When Dr Wood and I were discussing the interview, and Dr Wood mentioned Copernicus, I remembered that I once made a Copernicus / September 11 related edit.

In my other writings, I have touched upon the suppression of “cold fusion”, dating back to Steven E. Jones’ science by vote, to discredit Pons and Fleischman, and to halt any investment into their research in 1989.

I’m currently watching the series “The Blacklist” and a rather interesting episode 5, series 4, covered the following, regarding the US patent office and the “Lindquist Concern”.

One of my followers also alerted me to a scene from the movie Wall Street 2.

It features a bizarre investor presentation scene about hot fusion, complete with infographics.

The Chinese investor asks, “how do you contain the explosion?”. Shia LaBeouf’s character responds “That’s a secret I can’t really share with you right now”.

Several LENR and fusion researchers (like Ronald Richter) believe the key to containing plasma in fusion reactions is ball lightning.

Astonishingly, the scene is preceded by a shot of ground zero.

Also, be sure to watch two Val Kilmer Movies - Real Genius (1985) and The Saint (1997), as directed energy weapons and cold fusion, are the respected subjects the movies centres around.

Here is the 1h discussion that Dr Wood had on the George Noory, C2C show and you can decide for yourself if this was worth Dr Wood sitting up to 1AM.

Thanks to MES (Math Easy Solutions) for clipping the show and adding text to the discussion.

9/11 FACTS that hurt people’s feelings - 43 FACTS that cannot be explained due to jet fuel, bombs, thermite or nukes - Read more here

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

The long awaited “New Investigation”, read this very scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

For a 1h crash course into the destruction at the WTC watch the 9/11 Essential Guide.

For a crash course into all three sites on 9/11, watch 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Also get your hands on: ChatGPT and 9/11 - Operation Headfake: A Thought Experiment with Artificial Intelligence, co-authored by Dr Morgan Reynolds and John Herold, MA. Kindle edition & a link to standard colour printed edition.

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If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

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