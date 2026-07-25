9/11 Revisionist

9/11 Revisionist

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Rachel Girshick's avatar
Rachel Girshick
9h

Thank you! Someone, like Dr.. Wood, needs to get through to Roger Waters & educate him, unless he's part of the disinfo gang.

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Marie's avatar
Marie
10h

Yes, I noticed how deceptive Tucker was, so I can't watch him anymore. As we approach the 25th anniversary of 9/11, the censoring and deception is getting worse instead of better! Also I liked Coast to Coast alot, but now it seems they have been threatened.

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