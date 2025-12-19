According to Wikipedia: Chuck Huber is an American voice actor. He has provided numerous voices for Japanese anime series and video games. He is best known for his roles as Hiei in Yu Yu Hakusho, Dr. Franken Stein in Soul Eater, Pilaf in Dragon Ball, Shou Tucker in Fullmetal Alchemist, Android #17 in Dragon Ball Z and Turner Grey in Ace Attorney.

Huber has also been a TV, film and stage actor since 1989, most notably at Chicago’s Steppenwolf and Goodman Theaters;[2] as the Director / Writer of Arbor Day - The Musical;[3] as a producer, co-writer and co-star of the bilingual feature Fragility of Seconds,[4] which took the top prize at the Houston International Film Festival;[2] as the editor and assoc. producer of Royal Shakespeare Company: Twelfth Night[5] and in guest starring roles on NBC, FOX, CBS dramas.

Huber has also worked in the education field as a workshop leader, teacher and principal for 20 years in a variety of settings from Southern Methodist University‘s Cox School of Business to communities in Owerri, Nigeria; as a founder, consultant or board member for five different schools, and as an author of numerous articles for education periodicals, children’s books, plays and screenplays.

Watch his 9/11 musical - Arbor Day the Musical

How and why did this discussion happen?

Well, Chuck slid into my comments on X and we had a bit of a to and fro and he ended up attending MES 9/11 Roundtable – December 6, 2025 and let’s just say, MES wasn’t too inviting, which prompted me to invite Chuck to have a discussion with me, which would be less confrontational.

I must say, I don’t always agree with MES’ approach with people and I tend to refrain from calling people spooks or disinfo agents, until I can be certain that they either are willfully ignorant to 9/11 facts or they lack intellectual humility, when presented with facts that prove their position or belief they hold, pertaining to 9/11 is completely flawed.

Chuck and I will most probably have another discussion in the future. I’m not going to be putting in timestamps, as it was a pretty informal discussion, as you will see.

9/11 FACTS that hurt people’s feelings - 43 FACTS that cannot be explained due to jet fuel, bombs, thermite or nukes - Read more here

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as substack does not allow for payments to my country yet.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Come join the discussion on Telegram, find me on X and check out my Rumble channel.

Share