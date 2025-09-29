By now everyone knows about the five part series Tucker Carlson has done on 9/11 and if you are a regular reader of my substack, you have read my breakdown of all five episodes of Tucker’s 9/11 series, episode 1 here, but if you haven’t I would specifically want to draw your attention of the breakdown of Tucker’s episode four, where he fails abysmally in his coverage of the World Trade Center Complex’s destruction.

Two days ago Tucker sat down with Charlie Sheen and discussed Charlie Sheen’s Craziest Hollywood Stories and Why He Refuses to Believe the Official Story of 9/11, in particular, Charlie Sheen on tiger blood, sobriety and the lies of 9/11.

The conversation cover’s Charlie Sheen’s 2009 foray into 9/11 truth, under the guidance of Alex Jones. At that time Charlie Sheen got lambasted by the MSM for questioning the official government narrative on the events of September 11, 2001.

So, in 2009 when polled in the above clip, 82% of the people believed there to be a government cover-up and why is this cover-up so successful? Because people want it that way. (3 minute clip) (Full 9/11 Observable Evidence Series can be found here)

There are 3 issues most people have when faced with the truth regarding the events of 9/11;

1. Problem solving skills.

2. Group Think.

3. They just can’t handle the implications.

Then we also know that 9/11 was an attack on human consciousness, a trauma based mind control event, which had people outsource their thinking to the government, the MSM, the 9/11 truth movement and now 24 years later, the new alternative media talking heads, who just follow group think. In the early days, the strongest psy-op on the population was the term: Never Forget and it still is. Forget what exactly? (2 min)

I’ll also recommend you listen to the full thought experiment, which is just 50 minutes.

Back to the discussion between Charlie Sheen and Tucker Carlson:

Below is a Grok AI summary of the 20 bullet-pointed facts from Charlie Sheen’s “20 Minutes with the President” open letter to President Barack Obama, as presented in his 2009 video and Alex Jones Show appearances.

These points challenged the official 9/11 narrative and demand a new investigation.

Each point is condensed for clarity while preserving the core claim, * but I add to talking points that are wrong.

- 9/11 Commission Bias: The 9/11 Commission was led by Philip Zelikow, who had conflicts of interest (Bush administration ties), compromising its independence.

- Victim Families Ignored: Over 80% of questions from 9/11 victims’ families were unanswered or dismissed by the Commission.

- Building 7 Collapse: World Trade Center Building 7 fell at free-fall speed, resembling a controlled demolition, not explained by office fires. (*It didn’t go down to fire or explosives.)

- No Plane at Pentagon: No clear evidence of a Boeing 757 hitting the Pentagon; debris and damage don’t match a large plane crash.

- Flight 93 Mystery: Shanksville crash site lacks sufficient debris for a commercial airliner, raising questions about what happened.

- NORAD Stand-Down: NORAD’s failure to intercept hijacked planes suggests deliberate inaction or altered protocols.

- FBI’s Bin Laden Stance: The FBI never formally charged Osama bin Laden for 9/11 due to insufficient evidence linking him directly.

- Hijacker Passports: Passports of hijackers allegedly found intact at Ground Zero defy logic given the fires and destruction. (*Planted “evidence”)

- WTC Steel Removal: Rapid removal of WTC steel to China prevented forensic analysis for explosives or structural failure. (*Complete and utter bullshit talking point, as most of the buildings turned to dust before reaching the ground.)

- Firefighters’ Testimony: Firefighters reported explosions in the towers before collapse, inconsistent with fire-only collapse theories. (*Not everything that goes boom, is a bomb - Also read, The Forgotten Firefighters of Stairwell B of the North Tower.)

- Molten Metal: Pools of molten metal found weeks after 9/11 suggest temperatures far beyond what jet fuel fires could produce. (*Absolute horse shit - there is no proof, only second hand accounts - It’s a non starter. You’ve been LIED TO!)

- Thermite Evidence: Traces of thermite (an explosive used in demolitions) were allegedly found in WTC dust samples. (*More horse shit - The study was scientifically flawed and Gage et al knows this and are lying about the findings.)

- Insider Trading: Unusual stock trades (put options) on airlines and WTC companies before 9/11 suggest foreknowledge.

- Bush’s Inaction: President Bush remained in a Florida classroom during the attacks, showing no urgency despite known threats.

- Cheney’s Orders: Vice President Cheney’s unclear orders to NORAD may have delayed or prevented fighter jet response.

- Able Danger Ignored: The Able Danger program identified hijackers pre-9/11 but was shut down, and its data was destroyed.

- Hijacker Training: Hijackers were trained at U.S. military bases, raising questions about who knew and why they weren’t tracked. (*Most of the alleged hijackers are still alive)

- WTC Security Anomalies: Power-downs and security lapses at the WTC in the days before 9/11 allowed potential tampering.

- Black Boxes Missing: Flight recorders from the WTC planes were never recovered or reported, unlike in most crashes. (*Nothing solid hit the Towers.)

- Media Complicity: Mainstream media failed to question the official narrative, suppressing alternative theories and evidence.

Sheen’s Demand: These points, presented as “irrefutable evidence” of a cover-up, were used to urge Obama to launch a new, transparent 9/11 investigation, independent of government influence, to address unanswered questions and honor victims. (6 minutes)

*For irrefutable evidence, read the two 2007 whistle-blower cases brought against NIST’s 23 subcontractors for science fraud, for their reports that made up the 10 000 page NIST Report and expose how they covered up the truth of what happened at the WTC on September 11, 2001.

What one comes to find is that Charlie, along with Tucker, is caught up in the Camp 2 narrative of finding truth of 9/11 and I sincerely hope he’d be able to apply some intellectual humility and dig deeper and find camp 3. You’ll be received with open arms.

In a very interesting turn of events, on a X post of the Tucker Carlson Network, I commented with a longer video clip, as what I’m showing you below, an interesting comment popped up. You’ll be surprised to see who chimed in, I’m sure. (1 minute)

In the clip above, Eddie Bravo brings up Dr. Judy Wood on Joe Rogan’s show with Alex Jones in 2019, and it turns into Alex Jones arguing he’s not covering up 9/11...

He showing signs of “edge behavior” - when people reach the limits of what they know, or are comfortable with, they often exhibit large rises and falls of energy, quickly dismissing something, changing the subject, etc.. In other words, they vibrate.

And boy o, boy - Did he vibrate.

The thing is Alex Jones is lying outright, as he has NEVER had Dr Wood on his show.

In actual fact, every time someone called in to his show, after Jesse Ventura mentioned the work of Dr Wood on his show, Alex Jones went into a literal meltdown, with the mention of her name. Here are just two examples. (10 minutes)

Alex Jones wants you to forget about this 9/11 interview from 2012. (8 minutes)

Alex Jones has never and has no interest to have a discussion with Dr Judy Wood.

Interesting that Alex Jones will allow himself to be caught out so easily by lying.

Tucker Carlson and Charlie Sheen hold Alex Jones in high regard when it comes to 9/11, by making claims that Alex Jones is the OG that predicted 9/11, but there is some major issues when it comes to who predicted 9/11;

An interesting timeline:

- March 4, 2001 - The pilot episode of “The Lone Gunman”, aired with a foiled attack on the World Trade Center.

- March 6, 2001 - Alex Jones discusses FBI and War games and flying a plane into the World Trade Center.

- June 28, 2001 - Bill Cooper discusses Osama Bin Laden will be made out to be the boogieman if a massive attack happens on US soil (November 6. 2001 he is shot dead by cops at his home).

- July 25, 2001 - Alex Jones discusses if there is an attack involving planes, it will be an inside job and it will probably be pinned on Osama Bin Laden.

Let’s just say Bill Cooper wasn’t vey fond of Alex Jones and many have called Alex Jones out as a limited hangout with regards to the actual truth of the events of 9/11 in later years...

Here is a montage on the 9/11prediction war and where it is believed Alex Jones to be wrong about 9/11... (30 minutes)

Your alt media talking heads know about the work of Dr Wood, yet Rogan, Jones and Tucker, just don’t want you to go there. I wonder what they are afraid of?

An interesting comment that Tucker made during his conversation with Charlie Sheen is that many people just don’t want to know the truth, all whilst Tucker mentions that he sees himself as very open minded, yet, what we saw in his 5 part documentary, especially episode four, is that he’s discouraging people from being open minded and doing their own research. Why Tucker, why? Why do you want to control the narrative? I slapped this clip together to bring the point home.

YouTube link & Rumble link, for easy sharing. (9 minutes)

A rather good comment describing Tucker, by Rachel in the comment section of my article breaking down Tucker’s episode four.

1) Tucker’s arms are crossed tightly in front of his body talking about “truth”. I don’t know if there’s a direct correlation between that kind of body language and lies. But that closed off body language conveys the opposite of his spoken words. That he is NOT open to the subject under discussion.

2) Tucker isn’t being used unknowingly. He is very close to power and must know that DEWs are real. That this clip implies DEWs are a crazy idea is evidence that he is lying. For this not to be true he’d have to be quite stupid, like below average IQ.

3) The Judy Wood portion of this clip - I have the same feeling of dismayed amazement that I get when I recognize other psy-ops. I was once in a PhD program at UCSB in social psychology. I probably rubbed elbows with people that WORK on the actual psy-ops. I quit social psych but I am still AMAZED at how sophisticated - yet how simple - the propaganda is. Because Judy Wood is saying, Look at what is right in front of you. Trust your own eyes. And psychological manipulation is so clever that many, many people are doing the equivalent of labeling a dog an elephant. Because the popular narrative says elephant, not dog. The popular narrative says only a crazy stupid lady from the Bible belt believes in “space lasers”.

Initially in 2012, most people weren’t familiar with the concept of DEW (Directed Energy Weapons), so you had to find a way to get people’s attention…

So, Dr Wood wrote a paper, called “Star Wars Beam Weapons” and whenever you have people criticising her work, just go to her FAQ page, to answer all the silly questions.

There is a silver lining though. 2025: The 9/11 Awakening Has Finally Begun

YouTube & Rumble links for easy sharing. (15 minutes)

9/11 FACTS that hurt people’s feelings - 43 FACTS that cannot be explained due to jet fuel, bombs, thermite or nukes - Read more here

