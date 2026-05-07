9/11 Revisionist

9/11 Revisionist

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Patricia Casazza's avatar
Patricia Casazza
1d

Adam, I’m sorry this person seems obsessed with stalking and discrediting you.

The obvious rhetorical question is, could you imagine what the world would look like if these people used their talents for the good of humanity?

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Stephen Verchinski's avatar
Stephen Verchinski
21h

"security (with NDAs), and no Boeing 757 debris, luggage, or personal effects—only building materials, burned renovation debris, and human remains (some appearing “asleep” or melted in ways inconsistent with jet fuel fire)."

Yup. Staged remains imo. Bodies "given" to the cause. And a year later were honored posthumously as according to zionist religious doctrine.

Same folks who did too many coincidences. Way too many for chance

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