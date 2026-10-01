By now everyone has seen the headlines of the “brave passengers”, and that reminds you immediately of a story we heard 25 years ago…

A hijacked plane was forced to crash, due to the passengers overpowering the hijackers. Once rescuers arrived at the crash site, they all said they only found a hole in the ground, nothing resembling a plane. Let’s revisit that hole in the ground.

What else could we learn from the Dubai-Tel Aviv flight?

Well, Buzz Patterson, Husband, Dad, Speaker, Author, Pilot, Former Carrier of the Nuke Football. RedState Columnist, NYT Bestselling author, has weighed in.

This airframe exceed the max operating speed by 100 knots. That’s a lot! It ripped off the rudder. To recover, stabilize the jet, and divert, is simply a miracle. X-Post

Now, where did we see similar damage to a commercial jet, with catastrophic results?

Remeber American Airlines, Flight 587, on November 12, 2001? Have a quick listen.

For more on the alleged planes on September 11, 2001, here are the best resources for you to go have a look at - Dr Morgan Reynolds & Mark Conlon aka 9/11 Planes Research.

A 9/11 “crash course”, that covers all three sites. Watch: 9/11 Alchemy - Facing Reality

Update to article - 3 October 2026

More and more information is coming out, which is leading to more and more questions;

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

The long awaited “New Investigation”, read this very scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

For a 1h crash course into the destruction at the WTC watch the 9/11 Essential Guide.

For a crash course into all three sites on 9/11, watch 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Also get your hands on: ChatGPT and 9/11 - Operation Headfake: A Thought Experiment with Artificial Intelligence, co-authored by Dr Morgan Reynolds, and John Herold, MA. Kindle edition & a link to standard colour printed edition.

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as Substack does not allow for payments to my country, and the person who was helping me access funds paid to Substack, is holding my donations hostage.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

Come join the discussion on Telegram, find me on X and check out my Rumble channel.

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