9/11 Revisionist

9/11 Revisionist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
9/11 Revisionist's avatar
9/11 Revisionist
Oct 1

Dr Reynolds' 2007 whistle-blower case against NIST, was for the fraudulent WTC plane impact reports: https://nomoregames.net/2011/06/12/request-for-correction-by-nist-for-its-invalid-wtc-jetliner-animations-and-analyses

The Suspension of Newtonian Physics on 9/11

A Plane conversation with Dr Morgan Reynolds & 9/11 Revisionist

Article & Interview: https://911revision.substack.com/p/the-suspension-of-newtonian-physics-0c6

Reply
Share
Wahidullah Noorzai | NIDA's avatar
Wahidullah Noorzai | NIDA
Oct 1

This is exactly the kind of discussion that is opening a new intellectual window for me.

I am gradually entering a different analytical perspective—one that is changing the way I look at certain events and accepted narratives. The more I examine the evidence, the links between different incidents, and the questions that remain unanswered, the more I find myself questioning some things that I previously took for granted.

I am not claiming conclusions before the evidence is fully examined. This is a personal view and an ongoing investigation. But I increasingly believe that some events deserve to be revisited rather than simply accepted at face value.

For me, the important question is not what narrative we prefer, but what the evidence can actually withstand under serious scrutiny.

That is the direction I am now exploring: following the links, examining the gaps, and going deeper into the underlying reality.

Perhaps this is also how a single observation can become a much larger investigation. Your article has given me another point from which to look at that larger picture.

Reply
Share
2 replies
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 9/11 Revisionist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture