What if the biggest deception surrounding 9/11 isn’t just the official story…

Deep dive with Weezy into 9/11 anomalies, exotic technology evidence, and the controlled opposition within the truth movement.



Timestamps:



0:00 - Intro & Norman's journey into 9/11 research

5:00 - Recap of Part 1 – Why the official story is impossible

7:00 - Planes debate: Impossible speeds, CGI claims & no-plane theories

12:00 - Pentagon attack anomalies & missing debris

20:00 - Truth movement infighting & limited hangouts

25:00 - "Operation Head Fake" – Who really ran the show?

40:00 - Recent drama: Patricia Casazza confronts Richard Gage on Zoom

58:00 - Building 7 anomalies – Seismic data, pre-collapse reports & "pull it"

1:10:00 - Directed Energy Evidence & Dr Judy Wood

1:30:00 - Dustification, Toasted Cars, Hurricane Erin & Hutchison Effect

1:50:00 - Critique of nano-thermite and explosives

2:20:00 - Health impacts on first responders & toxic dust cover-up

2:40:00 - Rubble removal math that doesn't add up

3:00:00 - Closing thoughts, calls to action & further reading

Read: Dr. Judy Wood – "Where Did the Towers Go?"

Watch: 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality (Mark Conlin)



Question everything. A half truth is still a whole lie.

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as substack does not allow for payments to my country yet.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

The long awaited “New Investigation”, read this very scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

For a 1h crash course into the destruction at the WTC watch the 9/11 Essential Guide.

For a crash course into all three sites on 9/11, watch 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Come join the discussion on Telegram, find me on X and check out my Rumble channel.

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