The St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, located at 155 Cedar Street in lower Manhattan, was completely destroyed when the South Tower of the World Trade Center “collapsed”, read disintegrated on a molecular level, on September 11, 2001. As the only house of worship destroyed in the attacks, it has been rebuilt as the St. Nicholas National Shrine in Liberty Park.

Very few items were recovered from the rubble, though a paper icon of St. Dionysius of Zakynthos was famously found. Read my article: The Miracle on September 11, 2001

The only journalist that was allowed access to the World Trade Center Complex, or as it was called “Ground Zero”, was William Langewiesche, and listen to what he describes, when discussing the destruction, and focus on what he has to say about the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. (1 minute)

In 2018, the Greek orthodox priest, at the 1 hour 11 minute mark, concludes his remarks to the audience with a story of the St. Nicholas Church, that was “totally destroyed”...“rendered into dust...” and the force of the event “pushed the church 20 feet down...” into the ground???, says the priest, at the end of the musical event.

The church was totally destroyed (on purpose to clear the way)? But the priest got permission, and was escorted into the hole to retrieve religious objects, shortly after September 11, 2001... and he describes the scene. (6 minute clip)

It is hard to hear well, his accent is thick, it would be great to get his remarks transcribed; or use some kind of tech to enhance his voice so it is easily understood. As it is, not optimal for production and even YouTube’s transcription is not accurate.

So, this is another testimonial of the energy tech going over the street and creating a 'collateral damage', as we saw with the Bankers Trust Building, that had ongoing effects affecting the steel structure of the building, and had to be taken apart, piece by piece, after millions was spent in repairing the 40 story building. Article here & here.

I just need to share the following from my article, The Miracle on September 11, 2001. “The great miracle, [...] was the recovery of an icon of St. Spyridon. The silver around the icon had melted, but the paper icon had not been burnt.” This discovery was one of the church’s most holy relics, and it was declared a miracle because the silver only applied to a paper icon of St. Spyridon had “burned off”, leaving the paper intact and unscorched. The melting point of silver is 1,763°F. What “melted” the frame?

Another interesting testimony I’ve come across, is the following; unfortunately I’ve not got a direct link to the talk this gentleman had at a school on one of the anniversaries, but he makes a good observation of what he saw, when running for his life when the South Tower disintegrated. (2 minute clip)

Very few people use the correct terms to explain what was happening to the Towers.

He’s very descriptive: “It all dissolved, right in front of us.” He’s also astute by explaining the booms he heard, to be attributed to gas lines compressing as the building was dissolving, something I cover regarding the first responder testimonies of hearing explosions and also in my article, Was every BOOM on 9/11 a bomb? (4 min clip)

For the full 1 h 30 minute documentary, follow this link.

I need to dwell on the explosions for a bit, as social media is all the rage, pushing the conventional controlled demolition crap lately. Watch this clip I put together.

Where is the earth shattering, BA BOOM!!?

If you haven’t listened to my conversation with William Ramsey Investigates, Dismantling the 9/11 Collapse & Controlled Demolition Theories, I suggest you do.

For additional reading and resources, for people who need to learn the difference between a conventional controlled demolition, and that of a molecular disintegration, have them read the following;

And don’t forget to share the 9/11 Jersey Girl, Patricia Casazza’s open letter, Seeking the whole truth of September 11, 2001. Full 40 min interview can be watched, here.

9/11 FACTS that hurt people’s feelings - 43 FACTS that cannot be explained due to jet fuel, bombs, thermite or nukes - Read more here

