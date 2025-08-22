9/11 Revisionist on the VaConLoversPodcast

Ernie LaBreque from the VaConLoversPodcast out of Virginia, reached out to me on X, to have a conversation about my work here on substack and we were joined by his cohost Daniel Jones, the resident sceptic.

It was a candid, no holds barred conversation and not a presentation, of what I found working through 23 years worth of 9/11 studies by numerous researchers over the years, including the disinformation that is being sold to good intentioned truth seekers and the development of various black-ops technologies.

In the opening few minutes, I mention the formation of the 9/11 truth movement, by Prof Jim Fetzer and Dr Steven E. Jones, how I came across Richard Gage and architects for an engineered truth and how the narrative around 9/11 truth was being controlled since it’s inception - Read more here.

When we talk about the differences between a structural collapse vs a controlled demolition and what we saw on 9/11, that was a disintegration at a molecular level, a good thought experiment is the structural collapse of the building in Myanmar which you can read more about here and to bring it home, a demolition expert here. When it comes to the narrative of thermite, most have yet to really consider the limitation, that is displayed in this video.

When it comes to the way out perceptions are being managed, is important to be aware of the three camps of awareness. What camp do you think you are in currently?

During the discussion, I touched on the history of the US MIC and the technology that Nicola Tesla supplied as well as the history of the development of directed energy energy weapons since the late 1950’s and that is when Ernie blew my socks off stating his father was stationed in Panama, shortly after the US led 1989 Panama Invasion, where it was reported that exotic weaponry was tested during the invasion and was exposed in the 1992 Academy Award winning investigative documentary - The Panama Deception.

I also mentioned the 2006 investigative report, on the use of DEW in Iraq in 2003, called “Star Wars in Iraq”. If you want to watch the Jesse Ventura episode about the “death ray”, you can watch it here.

On the “Project Blue Beam” subject and the UFO talking head keeping mum, you need to read this article.

