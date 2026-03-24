9/11 Revisionist

9/11 Revisionist

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Areugnat's avatar
Areugnat
6h

Neat little bomb!!

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Darcy's avatar
Darcy
4h

Judy Wood’s book is like an encyclopedia.. absolutely unbelievably well researched. It is a brilliant book and one all of us, knowing we were lied to, should have on our bookshelves.

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