This letter has been uploaded here, as a request from Patricia Casazza, 9/11 Jersey Girl.

9/11/01 JUSTICE – LONG OVERDUE

Sometimes in life, you just get caught in the evil machinations of others, and your life — along with all your hopes and dreams — gets destroyed, like ours was on 9/11/01.

My name is Patricia Casazza, and on that fateful day, I watched, with the same horror and disbelief as the rest of the world, as our loved one — my son John Jr.’s father, my husband John Casazza Sr. (age 38) — was murdered before our very eyes.

Looking back, I feel I was compelled by the way my life began — with great difficulty — to find my way and dare to try to live again, to reclaim some sense of right and wrong. Sometimes I truly could have just retreated into a corner and let someone take care of my son and me, but that was not our reality, or where my path was destined to take me, or who I was deep down.

Eventually, I was able to stand up within the circle and safety of other like-minded widows — the Jersey Girls, as we became known: Kristen Breitweiser, Mindy Kleinberg, and Lorie Van Auken. We teamed up early, fought alongside eight other 9/11 family members, and formed the 9/11 Commission’s Family Steering Committee (the others were from the Washington D.C. area, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New York). During conference calls, the others would refer to us collectively as the Jersey Girls — yes, our moniker came from our location.

Even within the relative safety of our group, it was never an easy road. We were never (okay, rarely) treated carefully. Most often, I felt like Sisyphus pushing that rock up Capitol Hill, only for it to roll back down every time it neared the top — repeating this action for way more years than I care to think about. We did so to create positive change so that the people we loved, and all those murdered because of 9/11, did not die in vain. This way, others like my son and those around the world can live safely, freely, and fully — and no one else would have to walk in our shoes.

We are not there yet. But after twenty-five years, many independent researchers, whistleblowers, and other genuinely good people around the world are still trying — often at great personal cost to us and those who support our efforts. Still others of us have died trying. Even if their efforts and personalities were less than perfect or pleasing, they deserve some grace for at least trying.

All we ask is that you help us or wish us luck.

These papers represent my own personal beliefs and analysis. They may be flawed and may not be as comprehensive as I would like, but they highlight some highly significant information that might not be discussed at this late date but is critically important. No official entity is discussing them. Many investigations have been mentioned, but 9/11 has all been forgotten, and now — with the Iran war — even investigations into COVID and the Epstein files have been overshadowed.

We need to bring them back to the foreground and keep them there for all of humanity’s sake.

I, like many Americans, had hoped that initiatives like DOGE — the Department of Government Efficiency — would help usher in a new era of honesty and transparency regarding 9/11. Sadly, it has become evident that we cannot depend on government insiders to dismantle some of the very lies they have helped perpetuate for decades.

These papers were written because the official 9/11 narrative is profoundly flawed and should never have been allowed to stand as an unchallenged historical fact. It requires full, impartial reexamination by truly independent investigators with complete access to all records. Only what survives rigorous and transparent scrutiny should be accepted as history. All remaining lies, half-truths, propaganda techniques, and underlying motives must be exposed.

For twenty-five years, administrations from both political parties have repeatedly exploited 9/11 to enact harmful legislation and launch devastating wars.

These policies must not be doubled down on; they must be rescinded.

We, as a great nation, still possess the strength and moral capacity to examine every thread of evidence. With courage and, where necessary, international cooperation, we can achieve a genuine national reset rooted in truth — one that honors the citizenry by offering honesty about our past and our future. The lies must end here and now. For the sake of justice for people around the world, the truth is long overdue.

Just as we cannot allow the Epstein files — which reveal plots against the most innocent children entangled in human trafficking networks encircling the world, driven by the evil proclivities of the wealthiest and most insulated enclaves of billionaires — or the COVID vaccine scandal — a worldwide calamity involving unprecedented coercion, suppressed data, and profound long-term harms and death — to remain opaque and unexamined, the same principle must apply here to 9/11.

This does not begin to capture the enormity of the horror or the truly worldwide nature of these crimes, which cannot be allowed to continue. We must put an end to these webs and rings of moral degradation immediately.

Worldwide sweeps of those involved must ensue.

Paper 1: The Shielding of the 9/11 Official Story

The post-9/11 narrative rested on a single thread: Ramzi Yousef (successfully prosecuted and convicted in a New York federal civilian court for the 1993 World Trade Center bombing without the need for torture or offshoring) → his supposed maternal uncle Khalid Sheikh Mohammed (KSM), the alleged 9/11 mastermind → justification for two decades of war, surveillance, and Middle East policy. Every link in that chain was presented as ironclad. Yet the totality of the record shows that none of it was ever subjected to open-court scrutiny, independent forensics, or adversarial cross-examination.

The unbroken thread from the 1993 bombing to the events of September 11 raises a deeper question: Does this suggest that the real planning and orchestration of 9/11 actually stretched back decades, with the 1993 operation serving as an earlier phase or test run of a much larger, long-term strategy?

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed’s (KSM) former thermodynamics professor at North Carolina A&T, David E. Klett, told CNN in December 2002 that he had taught a student named Khalid Shaikh Mohammed.

Then, in 2007 — after the now-iconic bearded Guantanamo custody photos circulated— Christopher Bollyn showed Klett that exact photo. Klett’s response: “I did not recognize that person. I never saw that face before.” That revelation never happened in any real courtroom.

The claimed maternal-uncle relationship between Khalid Sheikh Mohammed (KSM) and Ramzi Yousef was initially presented in hedging language (“believed to be,” “thought to be”). It was never subjected to open-court forensic proof (DNA, family testimony). That never happened.

Similar identity doubts surrounded the alleged nineteen hijackers themselves. Within days of the attacks, the BBC reported that several men identified by the FBI as hijackers were alive and well. FBI Director Robert Mueller publicly acknowledged that “the identity of several of the suicide hijackers is in doubt.” No full public DNA identification or independent forensic verification was ever released.

That never happened.

Even the foundational 1993 World Trade Center bombing itself has long been subject to serious doubts. FBI informant Emad Salem secretly recorded his handlers, who allegedly said the FBI knew the plans in advance and discussed substituting harmless “phony powder.” These explosive allegations have never been fully examined or resolved in open adversarial proceedings.

That never happened.

KSM was waterboarded 183 times. In 2007, he confessed to masterminding 9/11 and personally decapitating Daniel Pearl. Those statements formed the backbone of the official story. The 9/11 Commission itself described its reliance on this material as “third-hand.”

To bolster the Pearl confession, investigators pointed to a “vein-identification” technique. This method has been widely criticized as a dubious form of forensic science — a grainy video that has never been rigorously validated.

That never happened in any real courtroom.

In the same 2007 statement, KSM claimed responsibility for thirty-one separate terrorist plots and attacks. Many were things he could not possibly have been involved in, including assassination attempts on Presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton, the 1995 attempt on Pope John Paul II, and numerous never-executed attacks on landmarks such as the Empire State Building, Brooklyn Bridge, Sears Tower, Big Ben, and the Panama Canal.

The Senate Intelligence Committee report described many of these claims as “white noise” produced under extreme duress.

These impossible confessions beg the question: If KSM was willing (or forced under torture) to confess to crimes he could not possibly have committed, how can we trust his central claims about masterminding 9/11 and his operational connections to Ramzi Yousef? That never happened in any real courtroom.

Serious Doubts About the Existence of the Planes Themselves

Even the physical reality of the four alleged airliners has never been forensically established in open court. Morgan Reynolds, former chief economist at the U.S. Department of Labor, filed a qui tam lawsuit under the False Claims Act against NIST contractors (including Science Applications International Corporation) for knowingly producing fraudulent reports that assumed large Boeing airliners struck the Twin Towers.

Retired airline captain and former CIA pilot John Lear provided expert testimony that no Boeing 767 could have performed the maneuvers or attained the speeds shown in the videos at low altitude. Lear stated that the aircraft would have been torn apart by parasite drag and that the videos lack strobe lights, cast no proper shadows, and show inconsistent appearances.

He further noted that the BTS (Bureau of Transportation Statistics) data and Aircraft Communications, Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS) messages indicate the official flights never departed as claimed or were not in the air at the reported times. These contradictions have never been addressed in any adversarial proceeding.

Why Other 9/11 Theories Persist

To address the full range of theories that have circulated for over two decades, it is important to note that the same shielding mechanisms used in other aspects of 9/11 also hinder the verification and dismissal of many alternative explanations. Claims of nano thermite/controlled demolition, CGI plane projections, missiles at the Pentagon, or mini-nuclear devices have been thoroughly and repeatedly debunked by a series of distinguished scientists, engineers, pilots, and researchers. However, they also have never been examined in an adversarial courtroom setting—thus, they persist.



This is exactly why a genuine, impartial reexamination is the only way forward: it would test speculative claims through evidence rather than dismissing them casually and allow only what can be rigorously proven to stand the test of history.

This is precisely why a genuine, impartial reexamination is the only path forward: it would put speculative claims to the test through evidence rather than off-handed dismissal, and allow only what can be rigorously proven to stand as history.

On November 13, 2001, President Bush created special Military Commissions at Guantanamo. Although I believe the ad hoc military commissions at Guantanamo were fundamentally flawed, they might have been effective had no minders been observing the judges and if those judges had not been replaced every few years—assuming the U.S. government had genuinely sought real justice.

Instead, the crimes of 9/11 could and should have been tried in U.S. federal civilian courts, with the accused held on American soil, as has been done with other terrorist plotters. KSM and the high-value detainees were deliberately transferred there in 2006 so their cases would stay inside this shielded process.

As of March 2026, the case remains in pretrial limbo or plea-deal talks—22+ years after capture—with no full public trial for 9/11 families or detainees. Multiple military judges have been replaced or recused, forcing new judges to restart hearings and causing endless delays. Government “minders” and classification authorities have controlled audio feeds, muted testimony, and overruled convening authorities, further undermining any appearance of independence.

Despite more than two decades of detention and massive resources, virtually no one has been successfully prosecuted in open court for direct involvement in the 9/11 attacks. The only civilian conviction was Zacarias Moussaoui (life sentence in 2006). The five main accused plotters remain stuck in military commissions with no completed trial.

While Guantanamo kept scrutiny offshore, the 9/11 Commission was controlled onshore by Philip Zelikow (Bush insider and former colleague of Condoleezza Rice). By mid-March 2003, he had secretly drafted a detailed 16-chapter outline before most of the evidence had been gathered.

The Commission was plagued by serious conflicts of interest. Zelikow had close ties to Rice and undisclosed contacts with Karl Rove. Several commissioners had potential conflicts of interest (ties to airlines, defense contractors, or the Bush administration). The White House also slow-walked security clearances for Commission staff, severely limiting access to documents and witnesses. These structural problems meant that far less truth could be achieved than the public was promised.

The Commission’s own co-chairs, Tom Kean and Lee Hamilton, later admitted that the process was “set up to fail” due to White House obstruction.

Adding insult to injury, the entire 9/11 Commission cost the American people about $15 million — still a significant sum, yet one of the cheapest major national investigations in U.S. history — while Guantanamo alone has already exceeded $13 billion (with annual per-detainee costs still running roughly $44 million even now with just 15 men left). The stark funding contrast made clear that real accountability was never the goal.

The physical evidence was handled in ways that prevented independent forensic analysis. All seven buildings of the World Trade Center complex were destroyed, along with St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and the Deutsche Bank Building.

At Ground Zero, officials claimed constant spraying with massive amounts of water for fire suppression. Yet firefighters and rescue workers walked and climbed directly onto the pile for months — often dragging heavy Scott air tanks — without their boots melting or violent steam explosions occurring. If pools of molten steel or aluminum had truly existed at extreme temperatures, the massive volumes of water should have produced violent steam explosions upon contact; none were reported despite workers being directly on the pile. The material was then transported to the Fresh Kills landfill.

WTC 7, which housed offices of the CIA, Secret Service, SEC (including major corporate fraud investigations such as Enron and WorldCom), IRS, and other agencies, collapsed at 5:20 p.m. without being struck by an airplane. Critics argue that this collapse—along with the overall pulverization of the complex — “dustified” potential evidence of other crimes and investigations, forever lost.

With the removal and degradation of evidence within the pile and at Fresh Kills, is it any wonder that approximately 1,100 victims were never found or identified — whether because they too were dustified or simply lost to the removal and degradation of evidence?

Critics have described this entire process as a crime on top of a crime.

Moreover, the BBC reported the collapse of WTC 7 approximately 20–26 minutes before it occurred, with the building still visible behind the reporter during the live broadcast. NIST itself later admitted that WTC 7 experienced 2.25 seconds of free-fall acceleration (NIST NCSTAR 1A, 2008), a phenomenon that requires near-simultaneous removal of structural resistance and is difficult to reconcile with fire alone. NIST explicitly stated that it did not test any steel samples for explosives or thermite residues, nor did it conduct any investigation or testing for evidence of directed-energy weapons.

On 9/11 itself, Adam Eisenberg, an infantryman with the 3rd U.S. Infantry (The Old Guard) assigned to the Pentagon response, testified that upon returning to his base, his unit was deliberately not issued live rounds. No one in his company received ammunition.

On what planet does it make sense that soldiers defending the nation’s capital on the day of the worst attack in history would be denied live ammunition? Who, exactly, were we “unable” to defend against that horrific day?

Dr. Judy Wood’s Directed-Energy Analysis

Judy Wood, a former assistant professor of mechanical engineering at Clemson University with a Ph.D. in materials engineering science, conducted one of the most detailed forensic examinations of the physical destruction. In her 2010 book “Where Did the Towers Go?”, she concludes that the Twin Towers (and to a lesser extent WTC 7) were destroyed by a directed-energy weapon or directed free-energy technology that caused the buildings to “dustify” — turning steel, concrete, and contents into fine micron-sized dust while still in mid-air. Key evidence she presents includes:

Dustification and lack of rubble: The towers essentially disappeared into enormous expanding clouds of fine dust, leaving far less solid debris at the base than the 1.5 million tons of material that should have remained if they had collapsed conventionally.

The spire: The North Tower’s steel core remained standing for several seconds after the main dust cloud formed, then, at 408 feet, it, too, turned to dust.

Toasted cars: Vehicles blocks away were burned or “toasted” from the inside out, with paper and plastic nearby untouched and doors blown off in patterns inconsistent with conventional blast damage.

Seismic data: The recorded seismic signals were far too small for the collapse of two 110-story buildings.

Wood explicitly rejects the official NIST explanation and common alternative theories (thermite/controlled demolition or mini-nukes), arguing that none can account for the near-total conversion of the structures into dust.

Her work reached the U.S. Supreme Court through a Qui-Tam lawsuit alleging scientific fraud in the NIST report, but the case was dismissed on procedural grounds with almost no mainstream coverage.

Her evidence remains one of the strongest challenges to every conventional explanation of what physically happened to the buildings on 9/11. And NIST most certainly did not allow for any discussion of the use of directed energy weapons. However, they make the most sense given the evidence seen and left behind at Ground Zero and elsewhere.

If directed-energy weapons were indeed used on 9/11, that event sent a chilling signal to the world: the United States possesses these capabilities. It is prepared to deploy them again, wherever and whenever it decides. If such technology were turned on our own citizens, are we truly bound by any moral constraints? Are we truly fighting the good wars?

Is that why we seem unconcerned about selling the world our old conventional weaponry — because those systems are now largely obsolete against directed-energy weapons and the advanced technology we possess?

Yet the same energies, some say rediscovered, could free humanity from energy scarcity. This very scarcity has so often served as the stated or unstated rationale for many of the wars we have entered. The implications are profound and demand the same unflinching examination as every other aspect of that day.

Some researchers have speculated that directed-energy weapons, if used, could have functioned like anti-personnel devices — inflicting intense, unbearable pain similar to modern crowd-control systems — possibly forcing trapped individuals in the World Trade Center to jump to their deaths as a desperate escape from that agony rather than face the alternative.

The shock and horror of seeing people jump en masse undeniably amplified the psychological impact on the public. They may have contributed to the rapid emotional momentum that helped drive the rush to war.

Despite the mountain of anomalies — untested identities, impossible confessions, a pre-written Commission report, offshored tribunals, and the systematic destruction of the crime scene — the mechanisms of shielding were remarkably effective. The official story was insulated from genuine scrutiny at every level.

What this deliberate insulation ultimately cost the American people, the 9/11 families, and the world is examined in the following paper.

Paper 2: The True Cost and the Families Left Behind

In the attacks themselves, 2,977 people lost their lives, including approximately 200 jumpers. 9/11 also obscured the true character of those who were murdered that day.

They were Americans and others who showed up to work each day, committed to doing the best by their families and coworkers. They believed that if they worked hard enough, they could not only elevate their own lives but also those of the people around them.

Most achieved their success through integrity and relentless effort. These were good people living the American Dream while helping others do the same. They left behind family members, friends, and colleagues who were deeply devastated.

The toxic dust cloud sickened tens of thousands of rescue workers and first responders. As of 2025–2026 data, nearly 50,000 people have been diagnosed with 9/11-related cancers, and more than 4,000 have died from related illnesses — with the death toll among responders now surpassing the number killed on the day itself in some categories. Research indicates a high suicide rate among veterans, with estimates suggesting over 140,000 veteran suicides have been committed since 2001, highlighting a profound mental health crisis.

Also understand that these numbers don’t include the toll on the families of the murdered, sickened rescue workers, and NYC residents, or the soldiers killed, maimed, or suicided — the number of those affected is exponentially greater.

While the nation bore these losses, others, like developer Larry Silverstein — who had signed a 99-year lease just seven weeks before the attacks — ultimately received a $4.55 billion insurance settlement. Congress rushed through the Terrorism Risk Insurance Act (TRIA) to protect insurers from future terrorism claims.

These attacks also triggered an explosion in the number of personnel in the homeland security industrial complex, adding layers and complicating existing security systems.

While others, like former Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff, strongly advocated for full-body X-ray scanners at airports, and later had business relationships with manufacturers through his firm.

There was also highly unusual put option trading on United and American Airlines in the days before September 11 — volumes many times higher than normal.

Although the SEC, FBI, and 9/11 Commission investigated this activity and found no evidence linking it to advance knowledge of the attacks, the traders themselves were never publicly identified.

These unresolved anomalies, together with the rapid passage of TRIA and other post-attack legislation, continue to fuel questions about suspicious financial activity surrounding 9/11.

Rudy Giuliani placed the Office of Emergency Management command center in World Trade Center 7 despite repeated objections. Giuliani also faced criticism for failing to upgrade the radios used by police and firefighters despite known deficiencies from the 1993 bombing, which severely hampered communication on 9/11, according to the 9/11 Commission Report.

During one meeting with multiple 9/11 family groups, ours, seeking support for the creation of an independent commission, Giuliani responded that an investigation into 9/11 was “none of their business.” His handler quickly ended the meeting on that note.

Giuliani was later pardoned by President Trump in November 2025 for his involvement in efforts to challenge the 2020 election. But isn’t he partially responsible for the crimes of 9/11 being so successful?

Additionally, Howard Lutnick, the current Secretary of Commerce, whose firm, Cantor Fitzgerald, suffered devastating losses on 9/11, should release any NIST details on the construction of buildings 1–7 that he oversees. The public reports (more than 11,000 pages), videos, photographs, and summary animations are valuable.

However, the detailed computer models and supporting data — including the finite-element input files, validated connection models, thermal-structural analyses, and full simulation datasets — for Buildings 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and especially 7 were withheld under Section 7(d) of the National Construction Safety Team Act due to public safety concerns at the time. Fire codes and related standards should have been either massively updated or left unchanged, depending on the building details.

The entire process — the pre-written Commission report, endless Gitmo delays, public confessions of a waterboarded KSM, quiet detainee releases, compromised crime scene, widespread authorized abuse, new security industries, and suspicious financial activity — played out in full public view.

The “inelegant” withdrawals compounded the betrayal.

The ledger is stark:

Lost

Lives: Nearly 3,000 on the day itself (including ~200 jumpers), and thousands more first responders were dying from cancer. Over 7,000 U.S. troops and contractors have been killed in the wars, and tens of thousands of veterans have committed suicide. Suicide rates among veterans, particularly young males and those with PTSD or brain injuries, are significantly higher than those of civilians.

Hundreds of thousands of Iraqi and Afghan civilians were killed (with total excess deaths reaching millions—many tied to the falsehood that Iraq possessed weapons of mass destruction),

Treasures and money: Roughly $8 trillion in war costs plus tens of billions in direct damage, cleanup, health care, and insurance claims. On top of that, the Guantanamo Bay facility itself has cost American taxpayers at least $13 billion since 2002 (roughly $44 million per detainee per year even now).

Trust: In government, institutions, and the very idea that 9/11 produced honest accountability.

Gained



Virtually nothing of lasting strategic value. Lest anyone assume this is merely a partisan issue, 25 years of history demonstrate a concerted cover-up across multiple administrations on both the right and the left—encompassing the 9/11 narrative, the Epstein files, and the COVID vaccine scandal.

This bipartisan pattern of shielding and impunity reveals how deeply entrenched the mechanisms of deception have become in our institutions.

It is also necessary to call out elements within the so-called 9/11 Truth movement itself. Groups such as Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth, Inc. (AE911Truth), Scholars for 9/11 Truth and Justice, and Intl Center for 9/11 Justice and prominent promoters of the “thermite” or “controlled demolition” narrative have focused narrowly on limited hangouts while actively dismissing or ignoring deeper forensic evidence from researchers like Dr. Judy Wood, Bob Greenyer, Morgan Reynolds, and John Lear.

This half-truth approach has served as a form of gatekeeping or COINTEL-style containment — employing infiltration, manufactured factional splits, and sowing internal distrust to divide the movement and divert attention from the most unsettling anomalies.

Some of these voices have profited from the movement while dividing it; they should step down so that a full, unfiltered examination can finally occur.

This entire edifice has also placed an immeasurable, decades-long burden on the 9/11 victims and their families. They have carried not only the raw grief of losing loved ones but also the relentless weight of watching a system that denied them accountability and justice. Without justice, we cannot achieve peace in our hearts, knowing that we have done everything possible to elevate their humanity and innate goodness as Americans, that we have prevented another such attack and unjust wars, and that all of our children can grow up safer and as free from harm as possible from enemies, foreign or domestic.

Many families have spoken publicly about their exhaustion, frustration, and a sense that justice was withheld. The full truth — from exactly how 9/11 happened to how every part of its aftermath was handled and concluded — remains vitally important. It matters for accountability, for healing, for the historical record, and to ensure such failures never happen again. We, the people, deserved better then — and we still deserve better now.

This was not hidden; it was performed for the world to see.

The totality of the evidence — untested identities (including those of the hijackers and the 1993 plot itself), shielded confessions bolstered by doubtful forensics, widespread authorized detainee abuse deliberately allowed to taint all evidence, destroyed and further contaminated crime scenes (including crimes forever dustified out of existence in Building 7), sidelined whistleblowers, ignored victims and coalition partners, exploding cottage industries, insurance windfalls, suspicious financial activity, and a mountain of loss — speaks for itself.

Who Will Prosecute and Restore Actual Justice for All?

The question that now confronts every American of conscience is this: Who will prosecute and restore actual justice for all — the families of 9/11, the victims trapped in the Epstein files, those harmed by the COVID vaccine scandal, and every citizen betrayed by these layers of deception?

The same institutions and individuals who constructed these walls of protection and profited from the lies cannot be trusted to tear them down. True accountability will only come when the people themselves, supported by courageous independent voices and international observers, demand new mechanisms outside the captured system: special prosecutors with unrestricted power, citizen oversight boards, full forensic re-openings, and transparent tribunals.

Perhaps the investigative body should be worldwide — with some Americans involved, of course — but we should also realize that we, as Americans, may be too wedded to our version of the truth or to what we have been told is the truth.

We must stop waiting for those who benefited from the deception (many have) to suddenly deliver the truth. The time has come for the people themselves to lead the restoration of justice.

It should also be noted that much of the vitriol that characterizes discussions on these matters could be greatly diminished if the evidence were systematically and impartially reviewed. Egos must be set aside, and all parties encouraged to reexamine their views in light of propaganda techniques and documented COINTEL infiltration that have long divided truth-seekers.

The truth does not require aggressive defense or the disparagement of others — it simply is.

Those who are not yet able to see it deserve time and grace to process the realization that they, too, have been deceived. We have all been.

Let us move forward with courage and a clear vision for the future: a future in which science is reproducible science, not propaganda; where women and children are genuinely protected from predators and unnecessary vaccines; and where history and science are taught with integrity.

If we should backslide into apathy, indifference, or destructive anger, we do so at our own peril.

This is exactly why I believe the truth is not some static set of beliefs handed down by authorities — it is a living, breathing reality that we citizens must continuously examine, verify, and update for ourselves.

We have to have the intellectual honesty to release any ideas that simply do not hold up under real scrutiny, no matter how comforting they once felt. We must stop letting self-appointed arbiters dictate our future and instead shape it with our own eyes wide open — boldly, but always with kindness and humanity intact.

This fight is bigger than any one of us. It is about the generations coming after us, about protecting the planet and every innocent soul on it. It is about rewriting history where it has been twisted and giving voice to those who were silenced.

We are not passive victims waiting for someone else to fix this. We are active agents in our own lives and in the life of our nation. That is the only way these webs of deception ever truly end. There you have it.

To an enlightened future for all, Patricia Casazza

Additional Resources;

Our December 2025 long form discussion - life after the commission, and the 9/11 truth movement - link

Patricia’s open letter to Matt Campbell and the 9/11 truth movement - Jan 2026

Patricia’s interview with Truth Action Project - January 2026

Patricia discusses her open letter with Sonia Poulton - February 2026

My March 2026 interview with Dr Judy Wood, Dr Morgan Reynolds and Mark Conlon - link

9/11 Conventional Controlled Demolition vs. Forensic Facts: Judy Wood’s Devastating Takedown of Richard Gage

A half-truth is still a WHOLE LIE. - Patricia Casazza

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

The long awaited “New Investigation”, read this very scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

For a 1h crash course into the destruction at the WTC watch the 9/11 Essential Guide.

For a crash course into all three sites on 9/11, watch 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Come join the discussion on Telegram, find me on X and check out my Rumble channel.

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