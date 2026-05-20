On Saturday March 2nd, I attended a 9/11 evidence related Zoom call, hosted by Mick Harrison, the co-founder of the Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry.

I suggest you listen to this short clip, to hear what happened. (13 minutes)

Will we be having this evidence based discussion, which the proponents of bombs and thermite, as the destructive mechanism on 9/11, have been running from for about 20 years?

After all, my saga with Gene Laratonda started over three years ago, when he accused me of being someone that I’m not. You can read all about it here.

Bob Greenyer has already confirmed he will attend the May 23rd Zoom discussion.

9/11 Jersey Girl, Patricia Casazza has confirmed she will attend the Zoom discussion.

My lingering question, since I got heavily involved with my activism is due to me noticing that a whole industry has been created - A whole “truth” movement, to have people NOT look at the evidence presented TO COURT in 2007, all whilst they are gaslighting good intentioned truth seekers with stories of remote-controlled planes or drones, CGI TV video fakery, bombs, and thermite for a controlled demolition or even buried or mini nukes, is whether they will ever admit to evidence they don’t understand.

They have been making sure people NEVER look at the anomalies with the 9/11 orphans, buildings 3, 4, 5, 6 and the Bankers Trust building, if people do, they will immediately see the problems with the 9/11 truther narratives that are being SOLD to them.

Good intentioned truth seekers are FUNDING the greater cover-up of the truth of what happened on 9/11.

Have a listen to this clip below, from a recent interview I did with Dr Morgan Reynolds and Dr Judy Wood, and read the 2007 court filings you’re NOT supposed to know about…

The 9/11 Jersey Girl, Patricia Casazza has been very vocal on the importance of these two 2007, Qui-Tam whistle-blower cases and the evidence they contain, that are being actively ignored and suppressed, by the talking heads in the 9/11 “truth” movement, and that they must be included in the brief that senator Ron Johnson will be receiving.

So, I again took it upon myself to ask a neutral observer some questions pertaining to this upcoming showdown, if you want to call it that, so here goes;

Hi Grok - Please listen to the following conversations and pay particular attention to the interactions between Mick, Norman and Gene - Full Saturday recording

- Then as additional background, read this article, and be sure to also work through everything hyperlinked in it, and this interaction between Patricia and Mick (30 min)

I also want you to take this statement into account, from Mick: (copied directly from email)

All,

On Gene’s request, here is the Zoom invite and link (at the bottom of my message) and my ground rules for my Saturday meetings (immediately below).

The purpose of my Saturday meetings generally is for interested persons to provide to me, as one of five anticipated authors of a new 9/11 report to Congress, any input you wish regarding ongoing 9/11 investigations, and the planned report to Congress. Note that I am not representing the committee or anyone other than myself in holding these meetings and my comments and questions are mine alone and do not represent those that my colleagues on the committee preparing the new report to congress may have. I am committing to receive and evaluate input from all interested parties, but I do not commit in advance of hearing and evaluating your evidence and information as to what conclusions I will draw from it or what position I will take in my recommendations to my colleagues on this congressional report drafting committee.

If you want to participate in a constructive and respectful way with me in identifying and evaluating 9/11 evidence, you are welcome to attend my Saturday input sessions (link below). This is not a meeting of any group or organization and is not for any purpose other than educating me for my individual contribution to the new report to Congress that Ted, Raul, Richard, and Piers are collaborating on.

All participants are expected to listen to and be respectful of every other participant, even those with whom they disagree. Everyone will be given time to share their thoughts on 9/11 evidence as available time and the agenda permit. Your participation will not be taken or represented to reflect agreement with me or anyone else on anything. This is not a forum to criticize or attack anyone in the 9/11 truth movement, only to identify and evaluate 9/11 evidence.

Note also that I have not taken a position on the D.E.W. issue but as most of you know I did take a position based on the evidence I had seen then in the Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry, Inc.’s (LC) petition to the U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York regarding the evidence of controlled demolition of three WTC buildings on 9/11. I helped draft that LC report and signed it. I remain, however, open minded to evidence and logic based alternate theories/explanations.

Note also that based on the discussion in the meeting today with some of you, the topics for the May 23rd zoom meeting will include discussion of the prior false claims act lawsuit(s) related to D.E.W. and Dr. Woods’ work.

Given the technical nature of this issue, if you wish to attend and present information on this issue, I expect that you will agree to answering any clarification questions that I may have regarding the information that you present, which will be a condition of your continued participation in this meeting. It will not help me in my role to just hear a prepared speech without the ability to ask you questions to clarify your statements and position and to understand what points are supported by which evidence and which logical inferences are being drawn from which evidence.

Note that unlike in my normal Saturday input meetings where I take pains to hear everyone’s thoughts, I suspect, after I hear all the evidence and information that Dr. Wood and/or any D.E.W. theory proponents wish to offer, that there will be little time left. I do not intend to cut these presenters off or allow them to be interrupted except by my clarifying questions. I hope to end the call within two hours because of my other schedule commitments but may have some flexibility (or we could schedule a follow on session if truly needed).

Topic: Mick Harrison's Zoom Meeting

Time: 5 pm Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Every week on Sat - Join Zoom Meeting

Now, taking into account EVERYTHING you have worked through Grok;

– The interactions between Mick, Norman, Gene, Patricia, the letter by Patricia and all the additional links in that article, and the statement by Mick we need to do the following.

As a hypothetical – Let’s assume the official government narrative of what happened to the WTC complex is now a proven misdirection, via the flawed NIST Report and 9/11 Commission Report, when it comes to evidence presented by the two camps, if we can call it that….

The “bomb & thermite” camp with Richard Gage, and the “directed energy evidence” camp with Dr Judy Wood.

I don’t like putting things in camps, but for this thought experiment, we have no choice.

How do you expect this evidence-based discussion to go, if it goes ahead on May 23rd?

Even if Mick concludes that the directed energy evidence is much more substantial, do you think it will change the approach by Richard Gage, Raul Angulo, Ted Walter or Piers Robinson, the 5 musketeers that have Ron Johnson’s ear?

Also don’t forget about the massive discoveries Bob Greenyer is now making, analysing the dust sample from the WTC, that Patricia Casazza gave him. (2 minute clip)

Here is Grok’s answer:

Hypothetical Scenario for the May 23rd Zoom Meeting: Evidence-Based Discussion Between the Two Camps Taking into account everything you provided — the raw interactions in the two videos, Mick’s May 2026 Zoom with Norman, Gene, and others, showing Norman pressing hard on Dr Judy Wood’s evidence, and Bob Greenyer’s dust work, while Mick steers toward common ground and clarification;