9/11 Revisionist

9/11 Revisionist

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MYSTIC BAZAAR's avatar
MYSTIC BAZAAR
9h

Great article! And hopefully they will take you up on your offer, if they have 'proof' of CD like they claim, then they should want to shout their evidence from the rooftops!! But as we know their proof is so easily debunked with other explanations, observable evidence and science. They had to resort to attacking you and the rest of us who deal in evidence and facts only, as they cannot present actual evidence to support their THEORY! Just like you and Patricia i have questioned their claims and been ignored or had nasty responses, never actually answering the simple questions I've raised! But recently I've noticed more and more people asking questions about Dr Wood or asking about certain evidence from Wood on X posts by Gage, War room & AE911, more people appear to be calling them out, and they get treated the same, either ignored or attacked for asking. You don't deserve the way you get treated but all the hard work you have and are doing appears to be reaching more people. You should be proud as you are helping to get those families who lost loved ones, and people all over the world who were affected, to look at the evidence.

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janet kessler's avatar
janet kessler
9h

This effort reminds me of Kennedy's murder, Jimmy Hoffa's dissapearance, Marylin Monroe's murder, Roosevelt's act of getting us involved in WWII, Bush's act of getting us involved in the Middle East wars, Johnson's act of getting us in the Vietnam 'War,' the many MANY acts of very questionnable citizen 'suicides,' et al, none of which will ever have their truths revealed. Politicians = parasitics. Politics = death to the people and more money more money more money for politicians as money is ALWAYS and PURELY one motive - the other is POWER. Can't vote them out - they've already destroyed that process themselves - deliberately, as part of their ongoing plan to become The KINGS of America with the populace their slaves - period, as your posts prove. Thank you.

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