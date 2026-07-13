What if the Twin Towers didn’t collapse… they were dissolved by a resonant energy technology, that mainstream science still refuses to acknowledge?

On September 11, 2001, the world watched in horror as two massive skyscrapers turned into a river of fine dust in mere seconds — with barely a seismic thud, almost no structural debris, and survivors describing floors “disintegrating” beneath them.

Dr. Judy Wood’s landmark book Where Did the Towers Go? laid out the forensic impossibility of planes, fires, or conventional explosives explaining it. But what if the missing mechanism has been hiding in plain sight — in the physics of standing waves, toroidal plasmoids, and exotic vacuum objects?

Independent researcher Bob Greenyer of the Martin Fleischmann Memorial Project didn’t set out to solve 9/11.

He was studying low-energy nuclear reactions (LENR), and coherent energy systems.

Then he analyzed an authenticated World Trade Center dust sample. What he found bridges Wood’s evidence with repeatable lab phenomena — and points to a directed, resonant process, that could turn steel and concrete into dust, without the heat or force we’ve been told to expect.

In this piece, we explore how Greenyer’s Standing Wave Project — a new interactive tool visualizing resonant structures — provides the physical key to the “dustification” puzzle. From copper-enhanced floor trusses acting as unwitting resonators to microscopic evidence of transmutations and self-organizing energy vortices, the implications are staggering.

This isn’t just another 9/11 theory.

It’s a convergence of open-source science, anomalous materials analysis, and a deeper understanding of reality, that could rewrite both history, and our future energy paradigm.

Ready to look at the dust with new eyes?

Bob Greenyer explicitly connects his Standing Wave Project (and broader LENR / EVO research) to his WTC dust sample analysis, which in turn supports and extends key evidence from Dr. Judy Wood’s work on the “dustification” of the Twin Towers.

Greenyer’s framework (standing waves → phase conjugation → toroidal moments → fractal self-organization → coherent energy structures like EVOs / plasmoids) provides a physical mechanism for the anomalous effects Wood documented.

Dustification Without Conventional Heat / Force : Wood’s evidence (minimal seismic impact, near-total conversion of towers to fine dust, “toasted” cars, paper surviving amid steel “disappearing,” molecular dissociation) matches Greenyer’s lab observations of non-thermal material disruption via resonant coherent energy. Particles show transmutations , fragile spheres, polygonal holes, and “eaten” surfaces — not from explosives or fire, but from self-organizing plasmoids / EVOs that create localized vacuum polarization and matter-wave effects.

WTC Dust Sample Analysis : Greenyer examined a authenticated sample (from Patricia Casazza). Findings include anomalous particles with LENR-like signatures: element transmutations, density changes causing fragmentation, hydrogen/deuterium production (potential micro-detonations), and copper involvement. This rules out (or heavily challenges) nano-thermite and supports Wood’s directed-energy / coherent-energy hypothesis.

Role of Resonance & Standing Waves : The Standing Wave Project tool demonstrates how specific frequencies create efficient, non-wasted energy structures (e.g., tuning forks, toroidal modes).

Greenyer applies this to WTC : engineered copper in floor trusses (anomalous for rust protection) could act as an accelerant or resonator for EVOs, enabling floors to “dissolve” first. This explains missing trusses in debris, victim reports, and the rapid progressive dustification. Copper’s superconducting properties and diamagnetism help stabilize or propagate these structures.

Hutchison Effect & Broader Phenomena : Greenyer links it to the Hutchison Effect (metal flowing / warping without heat, glass bubbling), John Hutchison’s work (often cited by Wood), and historical / mythical parallels (Shamir, Jinn as plasmoids).

Standing waves and fractal toroidal moments are the unifying “workhorse” enabling these effects at scale.

Greenyer’s work doesn’t contradict Dr Wood — it supplements it with a testable, replicable physics model, grounded in his open-source MFMP experiments.

He frames 9/11 dust as real-world evidence of the same exotic vacuum / coherent energy systems he’s studying for energy applications.

For deeper dives, check his recent streams (e.g., “DARK”) or the dust analysis tools he built.

Bob Greenyer’s latest update:

9/11’s Hidden Victims: The Shocking Toxic Legacy

Watch the full 30 minute documentary: 9/11 Healing Journey

This is the followup to 2006 film “9/11 Dust and Deceit” about the health effects from the toxic dust of 9/11.

The film seeks to show solutions and asks how those affected can heal from 9/11.

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as Substack does not allow for payments to my country yet.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

The long awaited “New Investigation”, is contained in this scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

For a 1h crash course into the destruction at the WTC watch the 9/11 Essential Guide.

For a crash course into all three sites on 9/11, watch 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Also get your hands on:

ChatGPT and 9/11 - Operation Headfake: A Thought Experiment with Artificial Intelligence, co-authored by Dr Morgan Reynolds, and John Herold, MA.

Kindle edition & a link to standard colour printed edition.

Come join the discussion on Telegram, find me on X and check out my Rumble channel.

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