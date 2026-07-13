9/11 Revisionist

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Dan Roach's avatar
Dan Roach
9h

Even standing fractal gravity waves was something a couple of decades ago, and then it just disappeared overnight. I think we are all revisiting an ancient technology whose relics are all over the ancient archeological sites as in Michael Tellinger’s stone circles of South Africa.

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SpicyIndio's avatar
SpicyIndio
7h

Years ago, I read an article by a scientist at a university who presented and spoke of this very idea. He presented it as the highest probability of how the mudflood may have been executed - Not the result of mother nature, but instead, as a human made phenomena of devastation.

These fooknutz will stop at nothing to rid the world of all godliness.

Blessings ~

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