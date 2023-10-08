What we saw on 9/11 was due to FIELD EFFECTS, where energy was directed, not like any other DEW in the public domain.... This video will help you understand.

It is an extract from this documentary - watch

As a bonus, here is two 2008 interviews with Dr Judy Wood, Andrew Johnson and the second video has an appearance by John Hutchison.

I found this interview on what I believe to be an inactive YouTube channel of Dr Abraham Rodriguez, who called out Richard Gage and AE911 for the disinformation agents they are, way back in 2011. See the interaction here.

Now the first interview was broken up into 7 parts (most probably due to YT not allowing long video’s 12 years ago), but part 2 of the 7, is missing from the channel.

I suspect that something in part 2 was flagged by YT and the video might have been deleted…

It is day 1 of Dr Wood and Andrew Johnson speaking to Ambrose L. Lane on 14 January 2008, just a couple of months after her Qui-Tam case, which she filed against NIST and government subcontractors, for SCIENCE FRAUD, was unsealed.

This second interview is with John Hutchison and also was broken up into 6 parts (most probably due to YT not allowing long video’s 12 years ago), but part 4 is missing from the channel – I suspect that something in part 4 was flagged by YT and the video might have been deleted…

Back to the interview – It is day 2 of Dr Wood and Andrew Johnson speaking to Ambrose L. Lane on 18 January 2008, just a couple of months after her Qui-Tam case, which she filed against NIST and government subcontractors, for SCIENCE FRAUD, was “unsealed”, but on this occasion they were joined by John Hutchison, better known for his “Hutchison Effect”.

It was before all the official disinformation / conspiracy theorists started coming out of the woodwork to vehemently try to “debunk” Dr Wood’s evidence and to muddle up the discussion on WHAT happened on 9/11.

After this interview series, Ambrose L. Lane was fired and died suspiciously.

You need to ask yourself, in the age of censorship, why do all the other controlled demo/ thermite / nuke THEORIES not get censored, but Dr Wood does?

Remember NOT to get your hands on this absolutely scary book.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 9/11 Observable Evidence Series.

