What we saw on 9/11 was due to FIELD EFFECTS, where energy was directed, not like any other DEW in the public domain.... This video will help you understand.
It is an extract from this documentary - watch
As a bonus, here is two 2008 interviews with Dr Judy Wood, Andrew Johnson and the second video has an appearance by John Hutchison.
I found this interview on what I believe to be an inactive YouTube channel of Dr Abraham Rodriguez, who called out Richard Gage and AE911 for the disinformation agents they are, way back in 2011. See the interaction here.
Now the first interview was broken up into 7 parts (most probably due to YT not allowing long video’s 12 years ago), but part 2 of the 7, is missing from the channel.
I suspect that something in part 2 was flagged by YT and the video might have been deleted…
It is day 1 of Dr Wood and Andrew Johnson speaking to Ambrose L. Lane on 14 January 2008, just a couple of months after her Qui-Tam case, which she filed against NIST and government subcontractors, for SCIENCE FRAUD, was unsealed.
This second interview is with John Hutchison and also was broken up into 6 parts (most probably due to YT not allowing long video’s 12 years ago), but part 4 is missing from the channel – I suspect that something in part 4 was flagged by YT and the video might have been deleted…
Back to the interview – It is day 2 of Dr Wood and Andrew Johnson speaking to Ambrose L. Lane on 18 January 2008, just a couple of months after her Qui-Tam case, which she filed against NIST and government subcontractors, for SCIENCE FRAUD, was “unsealed”, but on this occasion they were joined by John Hutchison, better known for his “Hutchison Effect”.
It was before all the official disinformation / conspiracy theorists started coming out of the woodwork to vehemently try to “debunk” Dr Wood’s evidence and to muddle up the discussion on WHAT happened on 9/11.
After this interview series, Ambrose L. Lane was fired and died suspiciously.
You need to ask yourself, in the age of censorship, why do all the other controlled demo/ thermite / nuke THEORIES not get censored, but Dr Wood does?
Remember NOT to get your hands on this absolutely scary book.
And whatever you do, don’t watch the 9/11 Observable Evidence Series.
I've only watched part 1 of the the Hutchinson effect and I'll probably get to part 2 later this week. But thank you. I haven't stumbled upon these videos yet.
Meh. I've seen the videos of the Hutchinson effects and none showed steel or concrete getting turned to dust. None of the known types of DEWs turn concrete or steel to dust either.
I read and skimmed Dr. Wood's book. She did a great job of pointing out some very weird things that happened that day, then did some furious hand waving and said "directed energy weapons!"
Known types: lasers, microwave, sonic, thermal - nope, don't turn buildings to dust.
Particle beams are theoretical so far as we know.
At any rate - the directed part doesn't make much sense. The collapse seemed to start from the center of the floor where the planes supposedly hit, and went up down and sideways.